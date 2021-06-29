Zimbabwe: Permanent Secretaries Seminar Shelved

29 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A seminar for permanent secretaries and heads of Government departments scheduled to start today in Harare has been postponed until further notice.

In a statement yesterday, Permanent Secretary for Presidential Communications Mr Regis Chikowore, confirmed the development.

"The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr M.J.M. Sibanda, wishes to advise permanent secretaries, heads of Government departments and agencies that their seminar scheduled to start tomorrow, Tuesday, 29th June, 2021, at the Cresta Lodge, Harare, has been postponed until further notice," he said.

