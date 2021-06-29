Zimbabwe: Zimpapers in Covid-19 Compliance Drive

Herald Reporter

Diversified media group -- Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) 1980 Ltd -- has so far not lost a staff member to Covid-19 as it is implementing the Government recommended measures on containment.

Zimpapers chief executive Mr Pikirayi Deketeke said this yesterday while responding to questions from members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

The committee was on a tour of Zimpapers' Harare branch offices where members got an update on the digitalisation of the company's operations as well as progress on the impending launch of Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN).

"Our strategy response to the threat posed by Covid-19 was based on three pillars. The first priority was saving the lives of our employees. The second pillar was saving our business from collapse and lastly, we helped save our communities through various corporate social responsibility initiatives," said Mr Deketeke.

"We have now ensured that 51 percent of the workforce is vaccinated and we are hoping that we could move this up."

He said there was continuous Covid-19 testing for those reporting for duty physically.

Mr Deketeke said the company had employed nurses at its Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare branches and in compliance with social distancing regulations, more than 60 percent of staff was working off-site, while the company premises were being continuously disinfected.

The company was also playing an active role in the dissemination of Covid-19-related information.

The portfolio committee by Mrs Sipho Mokone, commended the company on its wide coverage of the country which it said was far ahead of other players in the media industry.

Group editorial executive Mr William Chikoto said the wide coverage was enabled by the large network of reporters and correspondents.

The legislators were also told that ZTN now boasted an international audience and was broadcasting local football matches.