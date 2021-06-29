Tanzania: Samia to Inaugurate 45th Dar Trade Fair

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to officially inaugurate the 45th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) on July 5th 2021.

The Minister for Industries, Trade and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo told reporters at Mwalimu Nyerere grounds along Kilwa road in Dar es Salaam that President Samia is expected to launch the fair that has attracted at least 3,002 companies, where 2,926 are local and 76 are foreign companies.

Prof Mkumbo said this year's exhibition will also observe all protocol guidelines issued by health authorities to protect exhibitors and visitors against Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have completed our inspection and we are now ready for the official opening, which will be officiated at by our President," he said, adding, "l urge the public to be here and seated by 1 pm to receive the President."

According to Prof Mkumbo, this year's Trade Fair has recorded tremendous improvement compared to last year, especially with the participation of both local and foreign exhibitors.

Prof Mkumbo described DITF as an important forum for the business community in the country to market their products and strike into joint ventures with other foreign companies.

He said this year's exhibition is themed 'Industrial Economy for Sustainable Employment'. Pro Mkumbo further said that the 45th DITF will also use Businessto- Business (B2B) virtual meetings to avoid mass gatherings.

Products lined up to be exhibited at the trade fair include food and beverages, textiles, garments and yarns, manufacturing equipment and building materials.

Others are automobiles, electrical articles, chemicals, and cosmetics, timber and furniture, engineering products, machinery, information technology and agricultural products.

The minister also said during the fair which opened yesterday and runs up to July 13th this year, they expect to launch the Tanzania Spice Label, online shop, trailer manufactured by Kilimanjaro Machine tools and exhibitors mapping.

Last year's event attracted 2,880 companies, where 2,835 were local companies and 43 international ones. The fair attracted more than 700,000 visitors.

He further said DITF will also use Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX) to reach many people at once in the World. TMX is the first commodity exchange in Tanzania.

The exchange is established as a platform where farmers, traders, exporters and other various market actors can access the domestic and global market and obtain a fair price in the selling or buying of commodities.

Prof Mkumbo said DITF is the only Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) approved event in Eastern and Central Africa, making it well recognised and accepted within the region and beyond.

The fair continues to offer a unique multisectoral international platform for goods and services from within and outside the country.