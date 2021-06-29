Tanzania: National Values in Samia's 100 Days

YOU would wonder how come only one subject is given attention here today (if any way that is the case) - the issue of values.

The issue of national values, in particular, mainly featured in during the first 100 days of President Samia's leadership since she came to power after the untimely passing on of the late former President Dr John Magufuli.

Values are important to societal wellbeing, they hold the society together and tell us as members of what to expect and what others expect of us.

They make Tanzanians unique from other nations. We share with other Africans some values but possibly differ in degrees of importance. In Tanzania we have our national values.

These national values are important and we have never stopped proclaiming them openly. Peace, unity and solidarity were mentioned as the core values of our development.

What this means is that the policies we adopt, how they are implemented, what they achieve, etc. must contribute to and be guided by the key national values.

Any government's modus operandi is reflective of the societal values of the time.

The values can change with time: to decrease or increase in importance, but total displacement is likely to mean great change and possibly to bring about less normal circumstances.

When societal values decrease in importance the society can manage to cope with the situation but some significant sections of the community may raise voices.

However they are likely not to be listened too quickly - this is what is said to be development. When a value becomes stronger in a society through the actions can be considered positively or otherwise.

In 100 days of President Samia's leadership peace, solidarity and unity as our national values have received positive attention and reception by the community.

Tanzania seems to continue to be a united country, peaceful and there are increased harmonious relationships between the government and other civil society actors, indicating national solidarity is an important agenda of government.

A just society has to live according to its values, where there is justice, freedom and progress. The country's adopted governance principles are embraced.

Good governance involves positive co-operation between the different sectors where the results are efficient use of resources; responsible use of power, and effective and sustainable service provision.

Good governance emerges when stakeholders engage and participate with each other in an inclusive, transparent and accountable manner to accomplish better services free of corruption and abuse, and within the rule of law. These are fundamental issues to a democratic and a people's government.

Good governance, is however a complex process, it is influenced by the overall governance framework within a particular country, such as the country's constitution, its policies, its customs and traditions, politics, local conditions and developments and also global conditions such as the global economy.

It is said that there is no blueprint for good governance though the basic tenets have to be there that are necessary for a developmental just society that promotes national unity, peace and solidarity.

We have seen President Samia's actions and even words recognizing the level of maturity of this nation. That we have been around for 60 years as an independent nation; that we are more enlightened to the ways of the world but not living in a closed system but in a global setting.

The community that includes all taxpayers is asked to be accountable. Citizens and public servants must behave ethically and deliver needed services rightly but they too have their rights that are to be considered.

Respect among leaders and leaders respecting citizens is being emphasized - leaders have to act and speak in measured terms otherwise they become answerable for that.

Religious leaders are accommodated and listened to; the local and international investment is encouraged and promoted; our global partners and friends consider Tanzania a sensible place to operate in but are to be mindful of national values and laws.

The courts are busy again working on pending issues that are of national interest; different sections of the national community that used to seem opposing to everything good or bad now are more practical and patriotic ... . There are many more to say but for today these suffice.

The 100 days tell us that we may have a leadership that is moderate but tough on certain issues when necessary; leadership that is responsible and not soft in building an accountable and responsible citizenry.

We are sure to see a good balance between private sector and public sector in our effort to develop our country. We have spoken about leadership but what about followers? Leadership is about leaders, followers and context.

Followers have to deliver and demand rights: rights go together with civic duties; the context does not have to change: we have to facilitate good leadership, nurture it, and be a tolerant society while the nation strives to be healthier and to progress faster with humility.

We have to say no to corruption, negativity and off course, complacency when things have to improve.

● Dr Faisal Issa - Seniour Lecturer, Mzumbe University Dar es Salaam Campus College