Mauritius: Journalists Receive Training On LGBTQ Reporting

29 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A training on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) reporting, aimed at familiarising journalists and reporters with different writing techniques to ensure a fair, accurate, and inclusive reporting of LGBTQ stories and related issues, was held yesterday, at the Media Trust in Port-Louis.

Representatives of various local media houses attended the one-day training funded by the European Union. This initiative was a joint collaboration of the Young Queer Alliance(YQA), the Collectif Arc-en-Ciel (CAEC), and the Media Trust.

The training was held in the context of the European Union funded project "Strengthening the inclusion and social acceptance of LGBTQIA+ persons, through policy and mindset changes, in Mauritius and Rodrigues", being implemented by the YQA and the CAEC. It was supported by the Equality Rights in Action Fund (National Democratic Institute).

The objective of the training was to encourage the press and the media to further bring to light LGBTQ issues, LGBTQ people and their human stories as well as give them the opportunity to express themselves on the day-to-day issues in society.

Themes that were covered during the training include: definition of key concepts in relation to LGBTQ, the situation in Mauritius, and the work being carried out by local LGBTQ organisations, amongst others.

