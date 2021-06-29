Ethiopia: Third Round Green Legacy Campaign in Progress

29 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Haile Demeke

ADDIS ABABA - The government of Ethiopia is carrying out the third phase green legacy initiatives nationwide having finalized preparations for the campaign.

Various states have started the third phase of the green legacy campaign. For instance Oromia state is set to plant 4.3 billion seedlings in this round green legacy initiative, according to State Agriculture Bureau.

Oromia State Agricultural Bureau Deputy Head Endalkachew Teferi told Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that all the necessary preparations have been finalized in a bid to realize the main objective of the campaign .

The past two phases were accomplished with great success combining with active participation of the society, he said.

Accordingly, from among 3.2 billion planted seedlings during the past two phases over 84 percent of them were prolific. This year, over 1.9 billion holes have been prepared to plant the saplings in collaborating with concerned bodies. He also indicated that over 468, 000 hectares of land has been made ready for the saplings and over 280 million saplings have been so far planted prior to the campaign.

Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP) Government Communications Affairs Bureau Head Senait Solomon on her part said that following the nationwide green legacy initiative themed: "Let's adorn Ethiopia," the state is set to plant over 1.5 billion seedlings this round. Accordingly, over 1.3 billion seedlings have been prepared and over 479 million holes have been dug, she noted.

This year's campaign has already been launched and over 215 million seedlings have been already planted , she indicted.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) called up on Ethiopians to actively participate in the national planting program and leave their legacy on the efforts geared towards realizing the vision of coming up with green, beautiful, fabulous and prosperous Ethiopia.

"As this is a timely national call for change, all Ethiopians have to leave their fingerprint on the green legacy targeting at ensuring Ethiopia's Prosperity," the premier underlined.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta who came to Ethiopia for working visit also planted tree seedlings at Entoto Park, one of greenery and beautification projects of the country. According to the Premier, one billion seedlings have been prepared for neighboring countries as part of making the tree planting drive regional.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X