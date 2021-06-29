Ethiopia 'S Privatization Step for Promising Future - Economist

29 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Wakshum Fekadu

ADDIS ABABA--As privatization enables Ethiopia to become a world economic center like Dubai and others, the country has to reinvigorate the private sector with a view to fostering all rounded development, so stated a renowned economist.

The renowned Economist Contentinos Berhe tesfa (PhD)told the Ethiopia Press Agency (EPA) exclusively that Ethiopia's effort to transfer state-owned development enterprises to the private sector is a significant milestone towards sustainable economic development.

Ethiopia has ample opportunities to be one of the world economic centers. To mention but a few, the Ethiopian airline is one of the most profitable and secure airlines in the world, and the country is in a better position in the telecom sector and similar enterprises, the economist said.

He added that the country also has huge natural resource potentials. In agriculture sector, the country has more than 74 million hectares of arable land that is capable of holding millions of investors. Surprisingly, from 74 million hectares, only 14 percent of them are utilized so far. Moreover, Ethiopian rivers produce an average of 122 billion cubic meters of water annually which is conducive for large-scale irrigation projects.

According to Kontantinos, Ethiopia's effort to privatization dates back to Derg regime. However, it was not successful due to Derg's dictator nature. After the down fall of the Derg, Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) started some good moves towards privatization.

He reminded that since the recent reform, Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) approach to privatization is remarkable and holistic, but requires great care.

He eventually stressed that unless it seriously managed, liberal economy is vulnerable to corruption as many African countries liberalized their economies without much care faced great corruption challenges. Hence, it's better to establish meticulous controlling and supervision mechanism.

