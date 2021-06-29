East Africa: Lapsset in Good Shape to Materialize Regional Integration

29 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Dargie Kahsay

ADDIS ABABA-The Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor Project, which aims to connect Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan via road, rail, air and petroleum pipeline said to demonstrate substantial infrastructural progress and it is in a good shape to enhance connectivity among the three countries.

The above remark came at the High Level Regional Meeting held yesterday at the UN Conference Centre.

Addressing the meeting, Ethiopia's Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said that the main section of Ethiopian side of the project is near to completion as the 92 km express road is completed, the Moyale one stop center inaugurated and preparation of necessary legislations are completed.

The minister further stated that Ethiopia is desirous to utilize the newly-inaugurated Lamu Port with a view to diversifying port alternatives. Ethiopia plans to double the current 17 million tons annual import-export freight to 32 million tons in ten years and the inclusion of Lamu Port has a pivotal role for the success of the goal.

By the same token, Kenya-East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed said that Lamu Port is able to handle some of the biggest ships in the world with the capacity of more than 12,000 TEUs. Two expansion parts of the port are set to operational by October 2021.

Adam claimed that Kenya has registered tremendous progress in the expansion of critical infrastructures and has continued to do so.

South Sudan's Director for Budget at the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Scopas Malak G. Buli for his part stated that South Sudan is working for the realization of the project and attaches unwavering commitment till completion.

African Union High Representative for Infrastructure, Raila Odinga noted during the discussion that the dream of regional and continental integration become real through interstate infrastructural connectivity and LAPSSET is among the key projects to realize AU's vision of integrated Africa.

Following the discussion, the three countries established a string committee for the smooth coordination of the project's activities.

LAPSSET was launched in March 2012 in Lamu Port, Kenya with the presence of Ethiopian, Kenya and South Sudan leaders, it was learned.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X