Ethiopia: Combined Effort for Containing Illegal Migration

Ethiopia is relentlessly working to successfully repatriate its citizens who have so far been suffering from illegal migration outcomes. The returnees from Saudi Arabia and other countries are also being provided with a number of job opportunities to lead life at home.

Since illegal migration has grown and spread accompanied with vacillated mechanisms, countries have to come up with firm cooperation to respond to the challenges that migration poses for them and communities of origin, host countries and communities, as well as migrants and their families. To this end, there has to be greater cooperation with a view to acting collectively to pursue international cooperation on basic goals such as reducing illegal migration, eliminating deaths and abuses in transit, and curbing the proliferation of smuggling and organized crimes.

As addressing illegal immigration is difficult without having a well-coordinated national and international effort, Ethiopia has currently capitalized on ways that help convincingly slash illegal migration.

Awareness creation about the dangers of illicit migration through innovative wakefulness campaigns targeting the youth is also of paramount importance in mitigating, even abolishing if possible, the serious repercussions of illegal migration.

Yes, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, regional states as well as other concerned bodies has been uncompromisingly working to create ample job opportunities, come up appealing environment for those being repatriated.

Getting the roots of the problem that could trigger migration dried is a timely and relevant measure that requires close cooperation with the international community.

Undeniably, most illicit migrants lack access to basic rights and social protections and are frequently the victims of exploitative labor practices. Migrants who are subject of a great deal of political controversy, in many Arab countries are calling for tough action to return to their country of origin. That is why Ethiopia equally weighs the issue of citizens with its burning national agenda.

Cognizant of the fact that illegal immigration has had an aggravating effect on the displacement of citizens; Ethiopia has been applying a wide range of measures to deal with the phenomenon of dishonest exodus including restrictive controls via working with other countries to meet basic requirements of sovereignty, security and its integrity.

Besides, there are measures striving for solutions to either proactively prevent illegal migration altogether or to minimize the problems resulting from a continued illegal stay of citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Legal Affairs Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The negative upshots of illegal migration can of course be controlled by a consolidated cooperation among authorities of the host countries. It is safe to say that controls at the borders and in the country form a tightly meshed network, as they are relatively frequent, cooperation and the exchange of data among the various players has to be well amalgamated.

Ethiopia is expected to maintain direct bilateral contacts to countries in the form of projects and the most promising practical approach is fortifying cooperation as comprehensively and painstakingly as possible with these countries.

Even mechanisms are being taken place on borders with a view to reducing smuggling or containing crimes.

In sum, preventing and combating illegal migration has emerged as one of the major issues in Ethiopian domestic policy since recently. That is why Ethiopia avails itself of a range of instruments to deal with the phenomenon of illegal migration. Some initiatives are, however, not simply restrictive, but rather proactive to either prevent illegal migration completely or to minimize the problems resulting from a continued illegal migration.