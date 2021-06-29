Ethiopia: Premier Lauds Political Parties' Role for Peaceful Elections

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) expressed his gratitude for political parties that have involved in the 6th General Elections for their contribution in enabling peaceful polls in which Ethiopia came out a winner.

In his official Facebook page, the Premier stated that he met with political party heads yesterday morning, a week after the General Elections, to express his appreciation for the latter's role in the successful conduct of the polls.

Abiy also discussed with the political actors on their assessment of challenges and gaps that surfaced in the electoral process as lessons learnt to strengthen Ethiopia's nascent democracy.