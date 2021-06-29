Ethiopia: Premier Lauds Political Parties' Role for Peaceful Elections

29 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Bilal Derso

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) expressed his gratitude for political parties that have involved in the 6th General Elections for their contribution in enabling peaceful polls in which Ethiopia came out a winner.

In his official Facebook page, the Premier stated that he met with political party heads yesterday morning, a week after the General Elections, to express his appreciation for the latter's role in the successful conduct of the polls.

Abiy also discussed with the political actors on their assessment of challenges and gaps that surfaced in the electoral process as lessons learnt to strengthen Ethiopia's nascent democracy.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X