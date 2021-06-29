Zimbabwe: Opposition Party Bullish of Upsetting Zanu-PF, MDC in 2023

29 June 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Ideas Party of Democracy leader, Hebert Chamuka says his party is ready to challenge Zanu-PF and the two main opposition parties, MDC Alliance and MDC-T in the 2023 elections.

IPD, a relatively new and little-known party has been on a drive to mobilize for voters in rural Zimbabwe, which have become havens for the ruling Zanu-PF over the years.

The two main opposition parties are at loggerheads over the use of the name MDC, which, according to analysts, may weaken their chances against Zanu-PF.

In an interview with 263Chat, Chamuka said his party is not afraid of anyone and is ready to stand toe to toe with the parties that command huge followings.

"As a party, we are doing our thorough homework and are laying the critical groundwork. We have been mobilizing our supporters and encouraging them to be in the party's structures so that it is easier for accountability.

"We are very aware of the threat posed by Zanu-PF and the two MDCs, but that is not much of our worry. We can never rule out that they are bigger than us but we are not here to add numbers. We can beat anyone and we are going to cause an upset," Chamuka said.

He said despite the numerous new parties coming up, his project is unfazed by their existence.

"We will not lose any sleep over new, smaller parties because to us, they are not that significant, we want to target the big boys and see how far we can go. But our intention is to win something," a bullish Chamuka said.

In the 2018 elections, over 100 political parties took part while 23 presidential elections were contested by 23 candidates with President Emmerson Mnangagwa while his arch-rival, Nelson Chamisa came close in second.

The opposition leader, Chamuka weighed in on the current demolitions saying they expose Zanu-PF's underhand dealings in parceling out the land.

"Zanu-PF is responsible for these demolitions, this must stop. They do this towards every election and it has become their modus operandi, it's a bad habit that leaves thousands of people stranded. We want better ways of governing, which as IPD, we are promising," he added.

As part of its voter mobilization program, the party has been donating foodstuffs to the needy in the Southern parts of the country.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Will Reduce Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X