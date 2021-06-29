Nigeria's Financial System Safe, Says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured Nigerians and others of the safety of the country's financial system.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said yesterday in Bauchi at a two-day CBN Fair with the theme: 'Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development,' that the apex bank was ready to listen to Nigerians in order to know how best to serve them with the aim of improving the financial system as well as supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

Emefiele, represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said the purpose of the fair was to create awareness of the policies of the bank and to build confidence in the financial system.

He called on the participants to speak out in order to assist the CBN to know the areas of the intervention that needed to be improved upon.

In his remarks, the Secretary to Bauchi State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Hashim, said the government would continue to collaborate with the CBN in order to ensure that the people of the state benefited from the various interventions of the apex bank.

Hashim, represented by the Director, Research at the Government House, Bauchi, Chiroma Ahmed, said the priority of the government was to bring people out of poverty and provide employment and source of livelihoods to unemployed youths and women.

The SSG commended the CBN for making it possible for Nigerians to have easy access to loan facilities a development he said had changed the financial process and narrative of the country.

The CBN branch Controller in Bauchi, Idris Haladu, stated that the CBN would continue to be accessible to make enquiries on the interventions available to the public.

Haladu who was represented by the Branch Head of Banking Services, Adamu Isa, said the CBN would listen to the beneficiaries of the various intervention programmes to enable it to know what next steps to take to achieve the set objectives of the programme.