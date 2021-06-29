Africa: Covid-19 - Govt Bans Travellers From South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia

29 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

The federal government has slammed a travel ban on passengers arriving from five African countries as part of measures to mitigate a potential third wave of COVID-19.

The countries are South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, Namibia and Zambia.

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, also announced the extension of measures taken a few weeks ago, denying entry into Nigeria to passengers who had visited Brazil, Turkey and India within 14 days preceding their arrival to the country.

Mustapha said the ban on a visit from those countries would now be extended by another four weeks before it is subjected to further evaluation.

Mustapha, who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the decision was warranted by concerns and the dangers associated with the importation of such virulent COVID-19 strains to Nigeria.

He expressed concern that South Africa for example, recorded over 100, 000 cases of COVID-19 infections in the last week while 20,000 was recorded in the last 24 hours.

He urged members of the public not to lower their guards yet because of reported spikes in some countries and concern over the third wave in some countries.

The PSC listed the four major variants of concern across the world as Alpha (United Kingdom), Beta (South Africa), Gamma (Brazil) and Delta (India).

He reiterated that the six-month ban imposed on the first batch of 100 Nigerian travellers that violated the COVID-19 protocols is almost complete.

He reassured Nigerians that although the PSC had received appeals from some of the inbound passengers, whose travel documents were barred, sanctions will be imposed on violators of measures put in place to protect them and safeguard the country.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

