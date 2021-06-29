Namibia: Over 150 GBV Cases in Five Months in Oshana

OSHANA governor Elia Irimari during his state of the region address at Oshakati on Friday said he is concerned about the increasing number of gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the region.

Women and girls continue to live in fear in the Oshana region, he said.

The region recorded a staggering 150 GBV cases from January to May this year, with about 28 cases of rape.

"This is very disappointing to our nation. We should not tolerate any form of violence against women and children in an independent country," he said.

He said the police in the region worked hard to maintain law and order, and urged the public to continue working with the police and the Anti-Corruption Commission to effectively combat corruption, crime and GBV.

In terms of infrastructure development plans in the current financial year, the region plans to implement the construction of the Ondangwa District Hospital, with the first phase expected to commence next year with an allocation of N$5 million during the 2022/2023 financial year.

The extension of the central veterinary laboratory clinic at Ondangwa has been allocated N$15 million over the next three financial years.

Additionally, the region plans to implement water conservation and earth dams to harvest flood and rainwater to boost agricultural production in the region.

"We have the approval of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform in this regard, and are looking forward to see these plans actualised. The region was also looking forward to the implementation of the Okatjali piggery project during the current financial year, but this project has been transferred to the Oshikoto region without the ministry consulting us.

"The community of Okatjali is still expecting the implementation of the piggery farm, and therefore the ministry should proceed with the project as planned," Irimari said.

The governor said the region is faced with numerous challenges, such as declined economic growth due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and consequential income inequality, poverty and high unemployment, limited water infrastructure for agricultural production, and the slow pace of urban land delivery for housing and businesses.

He said small and medium enterprises in the region have limited access to business financing.

"Despite these challenges, we need to persevere with diligence in our fight for economic emancipation. In addressing our challenges, I recommend that the government, together with the support of all stakeholders, should promote investment in the local economy and support businesses to sustain and restore business operations," he said.

Irimari said for the region to address the housing backlog, the government should provide sufficient funds for compensation and land servicing at local authorities.

Local authorities should also develop recreational parks and sport facilities to boost youth development and assist the region to attract world-class sport championships, the governor said.