Namibia: Villagers Encouraged to Get Vaccinated

EXECUTIVE director of health and social services Ben Nangombe has urged people living in Namibia's rural areas to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Nangombe last week said rural communities have been protected against the full impact of the third wave of Covid-19 due to limited interaction between urban and rural dwellers.

Covid-19 vaccines help prevent hospitalisation and death due to infection, he said.

"We all know Windhoek and its surrounding towns are bearing the brunt of the current third wave, compared to other places in the country," Nangombe said.

"Limited interaction between rural and urban dwellers seems to be one of the factors protecting rural communities, the same way the government is restricting movement from places regarded as hotspots for Covid-19 to other areas that do not experience high levels of community transmission," he said.

He said the vaccine roll-out plan includes all eligible Namibians, irrespective of their geographical location.

"From the onset we tried to ensure access to vaccines through vaccine centres at health facilities and outreach sites in areas that are hard to reach, including rural areas. The Ministry of Health and Social Services is assuring all people who are eligible that these vaccines are saving lives and they are safe for humans, except for a few side effects which are mostly minor," Nangombe said.

"People in rural areas are therefore encouraged to get vaccinated at the nearest vaccination site," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ohangwena Regional Council chairperson Erickson Ndawanifa says people in the region are eager to get vaccinated, compared to when vaccines first became available.

"We have been informing people through radio, and many have accepted to be vaccinated compared to those living at towns. I have observed that especially the elderly are flocking to vaccination points," Ndawanifa says.

Ohangwena health director John Hango, however, says there is a need for more mobilisation even though he can attest to an increasing number of people getting vaccinated.

He says some young people have been discouraging others from getting vaccinated.

"Discouragement against the vaccine is everywhere, but things are moving faster compared to when we first started out. There are now queues at the clinics and hospitals. However, we need more vaccination areas in the villages, but this we will sort out with the councillors in the region," Hango says.