Nigeria: Senate to Debate PIB Report Thursday

29 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Senate will, on Thursday this week, debate the report of its joint committees on Petroleum (Upstream, Downstream and Gas) on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this on Tuesday after the chairman of the panel, Senator Mohammed Sabo (Jigawa South West), submitted the committees' report.

He mandated the Joint Committee to provide lawmakers with copies of the bill ahead of its consideration to enable them to study its content.

Lawan said, "We will be considering the report on Thursday.

"We have today, tomorrow and Thursday to look at the report so that when we consider the report, we will be doing so on the basis of what we have been able to read from this very important report."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Will Reduce Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X