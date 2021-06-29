South Africa: Part Two - How Much the Gupta Enterprise Earned

analysis

In my first explainer, I set out how the State spent over R57-billion on State Capture contracts associated with the Gupta enterprise. Today, I'll show you how the Gupta enterprise (i.e. the Gupta family and the companies under their control) came to earn over R16-billion from State Capture.

Read Part One here

The total amount earned by the Gupta enterprise: R16,217,793,047.18

Sixteen billion, two hundred and seventeen million, seven hundred and ninety-three thousand, forty-seven rand and 18 cents.

This is the total amount earned by the Gupta Enterprise from State Capture, starting with its early scams in the Free State in 2011, and then spreading through various organs of State, but, most notably, Eskom and Transnet.

Like the cost of State Capture, this figure was calculated simply. I worked with the Commission to identify every contract or payment that was made to the Gupta enterprise where there was an obvious irregularity, wrong-doing or conflict of interest.

Taking this approach means that I excluded those amounts paid to the Gupta enterprise by the State where there was no obvious irregularity. For example, the Commission identified that Sahara -- the Guptas' flagship IT company -- was paid...