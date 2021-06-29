Nigeria: House to Pass PIB, Electoral Act, Supplementary Budget in 2 Weeks

29 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has announced that the lawmakers will pass the long awaited Petroleum Industry Bill, Electoral Act and Supplementary Budget in two weeks.

Gbajabiamila made the announcement at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, shortly after reading a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking the lawmakers approval of the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N895.8 billion.

He tasked the lawmakers to put all hands on deck to ensure these key legislations were passed within two weeks before embarking on their summer break mid July.

He said, "I will be meeting with the adhoc committee on PIB today by 3pm to tidy up somethings. We need to pass these legislations before we go on summer break. Two weeks is a very short time. We must do it all. These are landmark legislations, including the supplementary budget."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Will Reduce Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X