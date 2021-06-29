Liberia: Youth Advocate Urges President Weah to Take Covid-19 Vaccine

29 June 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By W. Tumay Watson

The President of the Youth of Churches United for Christ, Pastor George Flomo has urged President George Weah to take the lead in taking the COVID-19 vaccine publicly.

Pastor Flomo said it will be prudent for the president to take the courage and take the COVID-19 Vaccine publicly as a means of motivating more Liberians to take the vaccine seriously .

Speaking over the weekend in an interview with this reporter, the Liberian youth advocate said it is unfortunate that president Weah will not take the vaccine as a leader of the land, but is encouraging the citizens to take it when he should be the one setting the example for others to follow.

According to him, the refusal by President Weah to take the COVID-19 Vaccine has created more doubts especially for the ordinary Liberians who are move by the action of their leaders particularly the youthful populists.

He described president Weah's action for not taking the COVID-19 Vaccine as disservice to the people of Liberia who are depending on him for direction in term of leadership

Pastor Flomo said the wave of the COVID-19 that is taking away the lives of many Liberians, is yet to be accepted by some Liberians only because of the way the Government is proceeding with its information dissemination .

He used the interview to urged President Weah and all of his officials to take the lead by taking their vaccine as a means of building trust into the health system and the ongoing process.

The youthful advocate said many of those who are within the various communities are somehow confused because of misinformation regarding the COVID-19 Vaccine that it is responsible for the increase in the number of cases and deaths, something he said has created more disbelieves in the minds of Liberians.

He challenged the Ministry of Health to be vehement in providing the rightful information to the public and announcing those public officials who have been vaccinated.

