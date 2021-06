Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 1,793, 424 vaccines from March 13 to June 28. This includes 1, 260, 822 first shots and 532, 602 second doses.

The number of vaccines delivered on June 28 stands at 28, 193, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, including 8,919 first doses and 19, 274 second shots.

A total of 2, 837, 667 people so far booked vaccination appointments on Evax.tn. Tunisia logged 408, 931 infections since the pandemic began. 350,262 patients recovered and 14, 737 died.