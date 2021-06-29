Egypt: Awqaf Minister to Mena - Sisi Saved Egypt From the Grip of Terrorist Group

Minister of Awqaf Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa extended greetings to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi who presented his soul to save Egypt and its great people from the hands of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood group and its "dark tunnel" that Egyptians were about to be dragged into.

In statements to MENA, Awqaf minister also greeted the courageous armed forces, police troops and Egyptian people who backed their patriotic leader, voicing pride over what has been accomplished of achievements in the various domains.

He also said" We should be tougher than any time before in order to stand against terrorism, challenges and remnants of the terrorist groups in order to continue the march of construction and development.

(MENA)