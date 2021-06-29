Egypt: PM Confers With Tourism Minister to Follows Up On Set of Issues

29 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli chaired on Monday night a meeting with Tourism Minister Khaled El Anani to follow up on a number of tourism-related issues.

During the meeting, Anani briefed the premier on the volume of incoming tourism movement during the period from January till June via various means of entry whether air, land or sea.

Anani also reviewed the media strategies adopted to promote for tourism in Egypt with a special focus on highlighting Egypt as a modern tourism destination for tourists all along the year in addition to its old history and charming nature.

A draft of the promotion strategy has been handed over to the premier ahead of finalizing its final touches, the minister said, adding that such strategy has been designed in cooperation with a Canadian-British alliance that has been tasked with launching an international promotion campaign for tourism in Egypt for the upcoming three years.

The meeting also addressed a draft bill on hotel and tourism facilities as well as another bill on establishing tourism chambers and a union for the tourism operation.

Anani also discussed a set of issues that will be referred to a special ministerial committee on tourism and antiquities with the objective of upping tourism movement to Egypt and back such vital sector.

(MENA)

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

