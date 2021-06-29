Egypt: Gomaa - Awqaf Ministry Cooperates With Sis to Hand Foreign Reporters Translated Printouts About Moderate Islam

Minister of Awqaf Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa asserted that the ministry has been cooperating with the State Information Service (SIS) to hand over foreign correspondents a package of media materials published and translated by Awqaf Ministry as part of a national project to correct misconceptions about Islam and to spread its moderate thought.

In statements to MENA on Monday, Gomaa said the package includes translated media materials (CDs, flash memories and printed leaflets) in various languages to tackle the moderate thought of Islam.

He said the ministry has handed over such publications to foreign reporters after the success of its first experiment and the increasing demand by correspondents to get such printouts.

Gomaa also said such materials are being distributed to foreign embassies in Egypt and SIS media offices abroad.

MENA