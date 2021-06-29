Egypt: Gomaa - Awqaf Ministry Cooperates With Sis to Hand Foreign Reporters Translated Printouts About Moderate Islam

29 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Awqaf Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa asserted that the ministry has been cooperating with the State Information Service (SIS) to hand over foreign correspondents a package of media materials published and translated by Awqaf Ministry as part of a national project to correct misconceptions about Islam and to spread its moderate thought.

In statements to MENA on Monday, Gomaa said the package includes translated media materials (CDs, flash memories and printed leaflets) in various languages to tackle the moderate thought of Islam.

He said the ministry has handed over such publications to foreign reporters after the success of its first experiment and the increasing demand by correspondents to get such printouts.

Gomaa also said such materials are being distributed to foreign embassies in Egypt and SIS media offices abroad.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Will Reduce Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X