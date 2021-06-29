Egypt: FM Asserts Need to End Foreign Interference in Syrian Territories to Realize Peace

29 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry renewed the necessity of ending foreign interference in the Syrian territories and internal affairs as a condition for realizing a permanent peace in the war-ravaged country.

Shoukry made these remarks as he delivered Egypt's word at a ministerial meeting on Syria, currently in session in Rome on the fringe of a global ministerial meeting on coalition against Daesh terrorist organization, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Ahmed Hafez said.

In his speech, Shoukry covered the various dimensions of the long-standing Syrian crisis and the impact of the terrorist groups controlling some areas in Syria along with the suffering of refugees and displaced people in light of tough economic conditions.

He also highlighted the hegemony of some regional powers which occupied parts of Syria under claims of defending the alliance against terrorism, noting that such powers are trying to impose demographic changes on the ground, incite sedition and send mercenaries and fighters from the areas of conflict in Syria to other countries.

The Egyptian top diplomat urged the international community to shoulder its responsibility to work out a swift solution to the political crisis in Syria based on relevant UN Resolution No.2254.

He also underscored the efforts of UN peace envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen which aims at reaching out tangible results to end the suffering of Syrians.

Shoukry also reiterated the need for making a progress on the political track so as to help Syria return to its normal regional and international position.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian foreign minister pointed out that a solution to the Syrian refugees crisis will remain far as long as the country has not reached any stability so far, urging a continuation of support from the international community and hosting countries to the Syrian refugees.

Time is now ripe to end the long suffering of Syrians, Shoukry noted, adding that saving Syria is a necessity for the coming generations which have not seen nothing but damage and war over the past decade.

(MENA)

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Will Reduce Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X