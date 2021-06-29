Egypt: GAFI Head, South African Official Meet

The CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Mohamed Abdel-Wahab affirmed it was agreed to increase cooperation with South Africa through regulating a number of promotional visits by both Egyptian and South African businessmen to get acquainted with investment chances in the two countries.

Abdel-Wahab's remarks to this effect came during his meeting with South African Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille to probe ways of boosting bilateral investment relations between the pair states.

The two sides tackled mechanisms for exchanging the experiment of the GAFI in establishing service centers for businessmen to make it easy for them to invest nationwide.

Abdel-Wahab pointed out to maintaining coordination with South Africa to encourage all Egyptian and South African companies to know more about investment opportunities in both nations.

For her part, de Lille underlined her country's keenness on increasing the volume of investments in Egypt.

