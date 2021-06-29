Egypt: ICT Min. Says Egypt Keen to Cooperate With Int'l Institutions to Establish Constructive Partnerships 2 Last Cairo

29 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

For her part, the international cooperation minister praised the pivotal role played by the ICT sector during the coronavirus crisis.

Mashat pointed out that the platform is the first principle of economic diplomacy launched by her ministry at the beginning of 2020 to promote relations with development partners in order to achieve sustainable development goals.

Mashat said that the State seeks a more active role to be played by the private sector in various aspects of development.

She also praised development partners, including the UN, the African Development Bank, and the World Bank, for their contributions to the joint coordination platforms launched this year.

(MENA)

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Will Reduce Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X