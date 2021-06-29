Egypt: ICT Min. Says Egypt Keen to Cooperate With Int'l Institutions to Establish Constructive Partnerships 2 Last Cairo

For her part, the international cooperation minister praised the pivotal role played by the ICT sector during the coronavirus crisis.

Mashat pointed out that the platform is the first principle of economic diplomacy launched by her ministry at the beginning of 2020 to promote relations with development partners in order to achieve sustainable development goals.

Mashat said that the State seeks a more active role to be played by the private sector in various aspects of development.

She also praised development partners, including the UN, the African Development Bank, and the World Bank, for their contributions to the joint coordination platforms launched this year.

(MENA)