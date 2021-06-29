Egypt: EAPD Signs MOU With Comoros Int'l Cooperation Agency

29 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Agency Of Partnership For Development (EAPD) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Comoros National Agency for International Cooperation (ANCI).

This came during a meeting held between EAPD Secretary General Mohamed Khalil and a visiting Comoran delegation that included Director General of ANCI Fatoumia Ali Bazi and the Comoran ambassador in Cairo, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release Monday.

The meeting took up aspects of cooperation between the two agencies within the framework of efforts exerted to support the Comoros to realize the sustainable development goals and the African Union Agenda 2063.

The two sides reviewed development activities and exchanged views on proposed programs and projects that can be implemented in the Comoros through capacity building and visits by experts as well as cooperation in the field of health.

