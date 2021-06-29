Egypt Reports 376 New Coronavirus Cases, 33 Fatalities

29 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Monday night that 376 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 280,770.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 33 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,125.

As many as 430 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 210,482 so far, the spokesman said.

(MENA)

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Will Reduce Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X