Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Cases Continue Rising

29 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

New Covid-19 infections and deaths continue to rise with 842 cases and 13 deaths recorded yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said all the cases reported yesterday were local and the number of hospitalised people had reached 353. As at 3pm yesterday, there were 40 new admissions, 90 asymptomatic cases, 209 mild to moderate cases, 44 severe cases and 3 in Intensive Care Units.

The positivity rate was up to 27.4 percent yesterday as the total number of active cases went up to 7 586. The national recovery rate also declined to 80 percent.

So far, Zimbabwe has recorded a total of 47 284 cases, 37 949 recoveries and 1 749 deaths.

As the rise in cases continues, Kariba, Karoi, Chinhoyi and Kwekwe among other hotspot areas in Mashonaland Central, Bulawayo, Mashonaland East and Masvingo provinces are still in lockdown.

Yesterday, a total of 7 957 received their first dose bringing the cumulative figure for the first jab to 764 248 while 15 938 received their 2nd dose to make a total of 534 906 people who have been fully vaccinated.

