Zimbabwe: Red Flags in Masvingo As Covid-19 Cases Increase

Police have intensified enforcement of lockdown regulations in Chiredzi after 73 more people tested positive in the sugar cane growing town on Monday, as cases of the novel virus continue to soar across Masvingo province.

Chiredzi was put under localised lockdown following a surge in cases and the continuous spike has sparked fears the virus infection could intensify.

This comes as more cases continue to be recorded in other districts across Masvingo, with the province now boasting of 466 active cases as of yesterday.

Covid-19 provincial taskforce spokesperson Mr Rodgers Irimai said the number of positive cases continued to increase and raised alarm indicating the whole province could be a hotspot.

In Chiredzi, said Mr Irimai, police have tightened enforcement of the localised lockdown imposed by Government on the town, while awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of Covid-19 have been intensified.

All the seven districts across Masvingo now have active Covid-19 cases, a situation Mr Irimai said was worrying. He singled out nightclub operators and backyard shebeens for being partly to blame for the upsurge in cases.

Chiredzi continues to top in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the province that to date has a cumulative 3 436 cases and 72 deaths since virus hit Zimbabwe early last year.