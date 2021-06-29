Zimbabwe: Mukaratirwa Appointed Substantive Masvingo Town Clerk

29 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Masvingo — Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa (43) is now the substantive Town Clerk of Masvingo City, in a development that is expected to add impetus to plans to quickly transform the country's oldest town into a world-class city by 2025.

Eng Mukaratirwa, who has been acting in that capacity since September 2019, took over from long-serving Town Clerk Mr Aldolph Gusha who retired in August 2019.

In a letter to Eng Mukaratirwa, the Local Government Board said he had been appointed substantive Town Clerk with effect from 25 June 2021.

Eng Mukaratirwa confirmed the new development today, saying his immediate task was to end nagging water problems in the ancient city and boost revenue collection to improve service delivery.

Eng Mukaratirwa undertook to stem runaway water leakages blamed for erratic supplies and spiking water supply costs.

As acting chief executive officer of the city, Eng Mukaratirwa had already earned plaudits for engendering professionalism at town house and moving to improve revenue collection by boosting the city's vehicle fleet.

Road projects have also been undertaken under Eng Mukaratirwa's push, with the city's mothballed street lighting system also getting budgetary allocation for the first time in years.

