Namibia: Cop Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend Remanded

Keetmanshoop — The murder case of a senior police officer from the Women and Child Unit has been postponed to 13 August 2021 in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court.

Appearing before magistrate Illge Rheent, detective warrant officer Morgan Plaatjie has been charged on counts of murder and attempted murder.

Public prosecutor Marlon Adams during proceedings objected to the granting of bail, citing that it will not be in the interest of the public that bail should be granted to the accused.

Another reason, according to Adams, for the State refusing bail at this stage is that police investigations are still continuing. The accused can, however, lodge a formal bail application to the court if he prefers to do so.

//Kharas regional crime investigations coordinator Chrispin Mubebo last weekend informed New Era that Plaatjie allegedly murdered his ex- girlfriend, Yvette Louw (38), in Tseiblaagte, Keetmanshoop, by inflicting multiple stabbing wounds on her body.

"The suspect continued to stab Louw's boyfriend Hannes Jansen several times on his body; however, not fatally," he added. Jansen's condition is said to be stable after being treated and released from the Keetmanshoop State Hospital.

Mubebo explained the suspect and victim were in an abusive relationship, and a protection order was issued to them not to visit each other's houses.

The accused will remain in custody, and police investigations continue.