Namibia: IPC City Councillor's Land Application 'Fast-Tracked'

The City of Windhoek's property department has recommended that a municipal councillor be allowed to buy a plot worth N$377 000 amid concerns about politicians receiving special treatment.

The politician involved is Desiree Davids, an Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) member who was sworn in as municipal councillor in December.

The IPC largely campaigned against corruption in the allocation of land.

Now, some municipal insiders are questioning the speed at which Davids' application to buy a plot of land in the city was processed and how recommendations could be made in such a short period of time.

Davids wrote a letter, titled "Urgent application to purchase an erf", addressed to the City of Windhoek's acting chief executive officer (CEO) George Mayumbelo, on 14 May.

She applied for land at Rocky Crest measuring 313 square metres.

"I am currently renting a two-bedroom apartment in town and wish to purchase an erf on which I can build my own home. Payment for the erf can be deducted directly from my allowance that I receive as councillor," Davids wrote.

The IPC councillor said she was assisted by a staff member in the municipality's housing and property department to scout for vacant plots in Windhoek.

Davids said she preferred to buy an erf at Rocky Crest.

"I hereby request that, through your office, the strategic executive: housing, property management and human settlement, urgently submit an item on my erf application to serve at the management committee meeting scheduled for 18 May 2021," she said.

Documents seen by The Namibian show that her application was discussed a month after her letter.

Sources said the application appeared to have been fast-tracked, considering that some land applicants whose applications date back to five years ago are still waiting for answers from the municipality.

Davids is also part of the council's management committee.

She recused herself from the meeting during which her application was discussed.

The management committee meeting took place on 15 June, and included a discussion of the private treaty land application by Davids, which was submitted by the housing and property division.

This department recommended that the application be approved by the management committee, chaired by IPC councillor Fillemon Hambuda.

It also recommended that Davids be given the option of paying the erf price of N$377 000 in instalments over 60 months at an interest rate of 15% per year.

"The balance of the purchase price be deducted from her pension upon the end of the service as a City of Windhoek councillor," the property department said.

David denied suggestions that she only applied in May, saying her first application was in January this year.

"Other past councillors have also benefited," she said.

The Namibian has in the past reported that the City of Windhoek has sold houses to four councillors who wanted to acquire residential properties because others before them had benefited from this special treatment.

In 2017, The Namibian reported that former councillors Immanuel Paulus and Agatha Iyambo of Swapo, Nudo's Joseph Kauandenge and Ignatius Semba of the Democratic Turnhalle Alliance (DTA) wanted to be allocated land or houses.

Their names were squeezed onto a waiting list ahead of people who have been on the list for some time.

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda yesterday said he was not part of the meeting where Davids' land application was discussed.

"I was in isolation and only returned to the office on Thursday. That matter did not come to the council for which I am chairperson," he said.

Amupanda said there was a management committee meeting while he was in quarantine after being in contact with a Covid-19-positive case.

"The matter did not reach council, but as a general principle, we believe that as leaders we must not resort to self-help. We must be the first to sacrifice and the last to enjoy the fruits. We must not be seen helping ourselves to the city's honey pot," he said.

Amupanda said he has scheduled a meeting with Hambuda and Mayumbelo.

Hambuda declined to comment, saying the matter was referred back for more information.