Namibia: Missing Student's Body Found in Okavango

The mysterious death of 22-year-old University of Namibia student Mukuve Frederick Kanyanga has sent shockwaves through communities in the Mukwe constituency of the Kavango East region.

Kanyanga's body was discovered floating in the Okavango River near the Kapako village on Thursday last week.

Kavango East regional councillor Damian Maghambayi on Friday issued a statement expressing shock and disbelief about the incident.

"The mysterious death of Mukuve brought shockwaves among communities of Mukwe. Similar incidents are common in the area where his lifeless body was found," he remarked.

Rumours have suggested that the incident was linked to ritual killing. Maghambayi cautioned communities and the family to remain calm and allow the police to conduct their investigations.

Kanyanga's sister Justa Kalyangu last spoke to him on Sunday last week, when he arrived at Divindu from Rundu. He was supposed to have accompanied a friend to a funeral at a village near Divundu.

"When we spoke he said he is coming to the funeral. I thought it was the funeral of our relative but he came for a different funeral. He was not at the memorial service or the funeral. I called him the next day and he did not pick up his phone," said Kalyangu.

During the following days, she kept calling Kanyanga's phone, which was ringing but not being picked up. Kalyangu told The Namibian that on Monday 21 June, she approached the Mukwe police to report a missing person. The same day she also put out a missing person's post on social media.

"They only asked that we give them a picture and all his details. Thereafter nothing happened. I asked some family members to help me search for him on Tuesday 22 June.

"On Thursday morning I went to the police to ask that they issue us a search warrant so that we can search the houses. That is when I received a call that the person we are looking for has been found in the river," added Kalyangu.

She added to Maghambayi suspicions that people are dying and going missing mysteriously in the area.

"We need investigators from other regions to come help our police here. Over 18 people have died or have gone missing in this area over the years and no investigations are done," she said.

Kavango East governor Bonifasius Wakudumo also expressed condolences to the family and the residents of the region.

The governor has encouraged the youth in the region to be very mindful when choosing friends.

"We must be cautious of the friends that you have, because you never know what is inside a person.

"When you move in a group of people the family must know who you are with because if anything happens they will not hesitate to contact the colleagues you said you were with," said the governor.

Kavango East acting regional commander, deputy commissioner Vilho Kalwenya said the police have interrogated the group of friends the deceased was with before his disappearance.

"We cannot reach a conclusion of arresting anyone because there isn't any evidence that suggests an arrest," he said.

Kalwenya added the police are doing their best in their investigations.

He cautioned the community members to stop spreading unsubstantiated rumours about ritual killings.

"The post mortem will tell us the cause of the death. Those who are spreading unsubstatiated rumours on the issue should prove to us because the autopsy is not concluded, people are already making conclusions," he said.