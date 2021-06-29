Zimbabwe: ZNKF Opt for Virtual Extraordinary Congress

29 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

The Zimbabwe National Karate Federation will go ahead with their extraordinary congress on Saturday but it's now going to be virtual as they comply with the current ban on gatherings.

While some sport codes have been allowed to resume their activities, karate is among those that remain suspended.

ZNKF was scheduled to hold their extra-ordinary meeting at Gweru Sports and Social Club on July 3 but it will now be done virtually.

The national federation was granted provisional affiliation with the World Karate Federation almost three months ago.

And the national executive is going to give feedback to their affiliates on the progress they have made so far.

They are also going to discuss the resumption of training, their calendar for the year, the Commissions, and the rules and regulations that have been put in place.

They are also set to decide on the amounts of affiliations fees and charges as well as the appointment of certified auditors for the federation.

With the meeting now virtual, ZNKF president Joe Rugwete said the prevailing situation has had an impact on their plans.

However, they are hoping they will be able to fulfil some of their commitments starting with the Regional Championships scheduled for South Africa in September.

"It obviously has had an impact but again it's something beyond our control and our next event is scheduled for September. So as we draw closer to that we will apply for the same exemptions given to others and we are confident we will get that exemption," said Rugwete.

The tournament will be attended by Africa Union Sports Council Region Five countries.

For now their athletes are relying on online training programmes.

"As we get closer we will apply for exemption for them to meet in person," Rugwete said.

