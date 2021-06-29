South Africa: SA's Covid-19 Death Toll Topped 60,000 On Monday

29 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa's Covid-19 death toll has now crossed the 60 000 mark, according to the latest update by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

According to the NICD, the death toll now stands at 60 038 after 138 more people succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday.

Meanwhile, cases continue to soar, with 12 222 new detected infections.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1 941 119, representing a 28.3% positivity rate.

Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province, accounting for 8 408 new cases (69%), followed by 902 infections recorded in the Western Cape (7%).

"An increase of 512 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours," the institute said.

The public health institute said there are 157 199 people who are currently infected of which 11 801 are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the country.

On Monday, the country vaccinated 97 202 people, pushing the tally to 2 787 996.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 28 June, there are 180 817 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3 923 238 deaths and 2 660 756 547 administered vaccine doses.

