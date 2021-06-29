Ethiopia: Federal Court Once Again Rejects Prosecutor's Request for Behind a Curtain Witness Hearing Against Eskinder Nega Et Al.

29 June 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Federal High Court, Lideta Branch, First Constitutional and Anti-Terrorism Bench today decided to hold prosecutor's witnesses hearing against the defendants in Eskeinder Nega's file in open sessions.

In December last year, the Federal High Court, Lideta Branch, First Constitutional and Anti-Terrorism Bench ruled against the prosecutor's request for behind a curtain witness testimony on the grounds that it will violate the rights of the defendants.

In March 2021, Prosecutors appealed at the Federal Supreme Court Cassation Division to overturn the decision by explaining that holding the witness hearing in an open session poses a threat to the witnesses. The Supreme Court ended up referring the case back to the Federal High Court because the prosecutor could not make the case for the claims. At today's hearing, the defendants complained about the lengthy trial as well as treatment by the prison administration.

The Federal High court again ruled against the prosecutors request to hold the prosecutors hearing in a closed door and behind the curtain sessions. The court stated that the prosecutor's witness hearing will be held on July 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. AS

