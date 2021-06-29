South Africa: An African mRNA Jab - the Hub As a First Step Towards African Vaccine Independence

28 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Alain Alsalhani, Manuel Martin and Lara Dovifat

A newly launched Covid-19 vaccine technology sharing hub in South Africa has the potential to improve access to some of the most effective, adaptable and easy-to-produce shots -- mRNA vaccines. For the hub to be as successful as possible, established manufacturers need to urgently share their technologies and countries need to do their part to help make this happen.

Alain Alsalhani -- vaccines and special projects pharmacist, MSF Access Campaign; Manuel Martin -- medical innovation and access policy adviser, MSF Access Campaign and Lara Dovifat-- campaigns manager, MSF Access Campaign.

The global inequity in access to Covid-19 vaccine doses has received significant attention over the past couple of months, but few have paid attention to one of the root causes exacerbating this inequity: control of knowledge and technical capacity to produce these vaccines has been in the hands of just a few manufacturers. As World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said, the pandemic "has shown that relying on a few companies to supply global public goods is limiting and dangerous".

Through the "Covid-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub", the first of which is to be established in South Africa, WHO has announced a new approach to...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

