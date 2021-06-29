South Africa: Lady Justice Thunders At Zuma As Former Head of State Sentenced to 15 Months Without Option of an Appeal

analysis

The vigour with which former president Jacob Zuma is peddling his disdain of the Court will inspire others, the Constitutional Court finds. Acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe delivers a decisive defence of the rule of law; a minority judgment criticises the Commission of Inquiry for passing the buck.

In a Constitutional Court judgment that will go down as one for the ages, Acting deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe took no prisoners as she delivered the majority verdict in a contempt of court case on June 29: former President Jacob Zuma is sentenced to 15 months in prison without the option of an appeal.

He must report to the Nkandla police station or to the Central Johannesburg police station in five working days (likely Monday, 5 July) to be escorted to the nearest correctional facility. If he does not, Police Minister Bheki Cele and the National Commission of Police Khehla Sitole are ordered to take all steps to deliver him to a jail in three days (likely Thursday, 8 July).

Zuma has been found guilty of contempt of court for disobeying the ConCourt to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. The Court had asked itself, "What length of...