South Africa: Sentiment Sinks - South African Consumers Take Dim View of the Economic Recovery

28 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

South Africa's consumer confidence slumped deeper into negative territory in the second quarter of 2021 as cracks in the economic recovery from earlier in the year begin to surface, and economists are warning that the poorest households will be the worst hit.

The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index fell to -13 in the second quarter of 2021 from a reading of -9 in the first quarter. The headline figure remained well above the record lows of the height of the pandemic in the second half of 2020. But it was much lower than the average reading of +2, suggesting overall consumer sentiment remained depressed.

The change in momentum may spell the start of a downtrend that South Africa can ill afford, with a third wave of coronavirus infections, set to be worse and longer-lasting than the previous two waves, already forcing stricter curbs on a range of economic activities, from sit-down restaurants and gyms to hotels and tourism-related businesses, which employ the most people in low-paying formal and informal jobs.

South Africa's economy is forecast to grow by between 4% and 5% in 2021 after gross domestic product shrank by 7% in 2020. A large chunk of this year's growth is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

