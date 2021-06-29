Namibia: MTC Remembers Visionary Nel

29 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Telecommunications giant, MTC, who is the headline sponsor of Namibia's men and women's senior hockey teams, yesterday joined the rest of the local sporting fraternity in paying tribute to the departed president of the Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) Marc Nel, who died on Saturday.

MTC's Tim Ekandjo expressed condolences, saying Nel was an inspiration and passionate about hockey and the development of the game.

"I recall the countless occasions he approached MTC with a vision for MTC to come on board as the sponsor for the union. His love for hockey was evident during our engagements with him. It was, therefore, no surprise when in April 2020, MTC and NHU signed a three-year sponsorship deal," he said.

Ekandjo added that Nel expressed great gratitude for the support, which led to the national senior women's team winning the Africa Cup and qualifying for the World Indoor Cup to be held in Belgium next year.

"Indeed, a loss to sports and hockey in particular, not only in Namibia, but also beyond our borders and globally.

"From all of us at MTC, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Nel family and pledge our profound moral support. We supplicate that God gives you fortitude at this moment of your extreme grief and pain," added Ekandjo.

Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

