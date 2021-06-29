South Africa: Apartheid Perpetrators - Security Cop Fails to Obtain a Stay of Prosecution for the Murder of Ahmed Timol

analysis

In a 'resounding victory' for the family of Ahmed Timol, who died in police custody 50 years ago, a court ruled that the prosecution should go ahead. Other families now hope for justice.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The failure of former security policeman Joao Rodrigues to obtain a permanent stay of prosecution for the murder of teacher and activist Ahmed Timol nearly 50 years ago is a "resounding victory" for the survivors and their families.

Apartheid perpetrators can no longer claim that age and infirmity, or political interference, or that the failure of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), prejudices their rights to a fair trial, the Foundation for Human Rights (FHR) said in a joint statement with the Timol family on 22 June. Other civil society organisations, lawyers and the ANC also welcomed the judgment.

On 21 June, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed the appeal by Rodrigues (82), opening the way for his criminal trial to begin on 12 July - unless he appeals to the Constitutional Court.

