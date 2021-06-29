South Africa: SA Sports Federations Act Quickly Amid Third Wave Concerns

analysis

South Africa's sports federations have moved to halt some activities as they do their part in ensuring that the third local spike of Covid-19 is not exacerbated.

The announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country is on Adjusted Level 4 has shaken up a number of local industries, including sport.

Ramaphosa announced the move from Level 3 over the weekend as the government scrambles to curb a rise in Covid-19 cases which have been accelerated by the emergence of the Delta variant.

Some sports federations have moved swiftly to play their part in reducing the numbers by temporarily calling off some tournaments, present and future.

The South African Football Association (Safa) was the first to react, announcing that all amateur football has been temporarily called off.

This excludes the Hollywoodbets Super League, as well as the ongoing ABC Motsepe League playoffs, which will determine two teams from the third tier that will be promoted to the GladAfrica Championship.

"The Hollywoodbets Super League will continue uninterrupted. As usual, we will follow strict Covid-19 protocols," Safa head of communications Dominic Chimhavi told Daily Maverick.

"With the ABC Motsepe playoffs, what we have done to make sure it doesn't fall in that...