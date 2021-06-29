Zimbabwe: Vendors Urged to Get Covid-19 Vaccinations As Govt Warns No-One Will 'Escape'

BULAWAYO Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) has urged its members to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as the success of the inoculation programme will see the opening of more working spaces at marketplaces.

BVTA director Michael Ndiweni also warned that indications are that soon, the government might not now allow anyone who is not vaccinated to secure or operate a marketplace.

"Following the surge in positive Covid-19 cases in the country, we implore informal traders to make an effort to get vaccinated so as to advance efforts towards achieving herd immunity leading to relaxed restrictions and further opening of working spaces in marketplaces, he said in an interview Monday with NewZimbabwe.com.

"Our analysis of the pronouncements by some government officials indicate that, going forward, it may become a requirement for all traders in marketplaces to be vaccinated."

However, the BVTA director said the association was against forcing people to be vaccinated although it encouraged its members to be voluntarily vaccinated.

"In as much as we are against forcing people to get vaccinated and their inalienable right to choose, we strongly encourage our membership to be ahead of time and be prepared for any eventualities. Information available indicates that Covid-19 cases are raising daily in the country."

Ndiweni also urged the government to increase the availability of the Covid-19 vaccines and make the doses more accessible to many people particularly in the high-density suburbs where residents are struggling to commute to the designated vaccination centres.

Officiating at a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) pass-out parade in Ntabazinduna, near Bulawayo last Saturday President Emmerson Mnangagwa hinted the government was considering forcing all eligible people to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I urge all the officers, graduates to take the injection. No-one can refuse. The government will continue to ensure the availability of vaccines. Tomorrow (Sunday) we are receiving another 500 thousand doses and at the end of the month we will receive another two million, so no-one will escape being injected."

The government is also panicking as new Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to rise across the country.