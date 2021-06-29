Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

29 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Fifty-two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these forty-nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region.

On the other hand, sixty-five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (36) and Central (29) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, a 42-year old patient in the Southern Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 5,435 while the number of deaths has increased to 23.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 5,936.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

29 June 2021

