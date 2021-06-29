Eritrea: Financial Support to Families of Martyrs

29 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the Northern Red Sea Region reported that in the past 17 years over 307 million Nakfa has been disbursed to families of martyrs.

Mr. Ismail Osman, the representative of the branch office, said that on top of the regular payment by the Government to families of martyrs, nationals inside the country and abroad have contributed over 9 million Nakfa to the same cause and that attests to the respect and honor the Eritrean people have towards their martyrs.

Mr. Ismail went on to say that since 2019 Government employees and affluent individuals in the sub-zones of Massawa, Ghinda, Afabet, and Nakfa took the initiative to support families of martyrs by contributing over 1 million 170 thousand Nakfa.

Mr. Ismail further indicated that other sub-zones of the region are taking similar initiatives to support families of martyrs in their areas.

Mr. Ismail also called for reinforced contribution with a view to enabling families of martyrs to become self-supportive and productive members of society.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Will Reduce Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X