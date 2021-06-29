Zimbabwe: Haz Names U21 Ladies Team for Junior Africa Cup

29 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe on Monday announced the Under-21 women's team to take part in the upcoming Junior Africa Cup expected to take place in August, in Namibia.

The tournament is serving as a qualifier for the Junior World Cup.

The national association announced the travelling 18 players and seven reserves as the tournament gets closer.

Among the final 18 is a number of foreign-based players - Mercedes Beekes, Mutsa Bera, Simone Herbst and Alexei Terblanche - all based in the UK and United States-based Mufaro Mazambani.

The tournament was supposed to have been held in March with Ghana hosting but was moved to August 14 to 22 in Windhoek, Namibia because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coach Tendayi Maredza is in charge of the team and has had to incorporate group trainings and online programmes as their preparations have been disrupted several times because of the pandemic.

They are currently waiting for clearance from the authorities to start group trainings since hockey is among sporting disciplines that remain suspended following the recent directive announced this month.

Travelling Team

Alexei Terblanche, Courtney Lowe, Georgie Allardice, Hayley Clark, Jenna Mathieson, Jorja Jones, Lillian Pope, Marisa Marques, Mercedes Beekes, Mufaro Mazambani, Mutsa Bera, Natalie Terblanche, Rumbidzai Zimuto, Simone Herbst, Taya Trivella, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Tayla Falkenberg, Victoria Janda.

Non-travelling

Carla Goodinson, Crystal Chanakira, Gugu Sibanda, Khanyisile Mzizi, Munashe Dangare, Stembile Chikoore, Tatenda Maswera.

