South Africa: All Together Now - the Re-Emergence of Thabo Mbeki Adds a New Dimension to the ANC's Internal War

analysis

Former president Thabo Mbeki appears to be making a return to public politics with a series of speeches, published documents and proposals around governance, land reform and the state of the nation. Many wonder about the motivation behind this and the role he could play in the future.

Thabo Mbeki's recent contributions to public politics have been broadly welcomed. However, by reentering public politics he will become fair game to those who disagree with him - nothing new there. And the bitterness about him and his time in power, which has been kept submerged for many years, may rise up above the surface. If this results in unpleasant issues emerging in public, it could damage the ANC in unexpected ways.

At the weekend Mbeki delivered the Walter Sisulu Memorial Lecture at the Walter Sisulu University. During his presentation, he made several important points, some of which were deeply critical of the ANC.

Mbeki quoted extensively from ANC policy documents detailing how important it was that the party renew itself, before saying:

"Our political reality of the continued primacy of the ANC, which our electorate regularly elects as the national governing party, means that that very threat to the survival of...