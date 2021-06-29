Nigeria: Synagogue Announces Burial Details of T.B. Joshua

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on Tuesday confirmed that its founder, Prophet T.B. Joshua, would be buried on July 9.

The one-week burial activities would kick off from Monday July 5 with a candlelight procession and end on July 11, according to the church.

Prophet T.B Joshua died on June 5th 2021.

Addressing a Press Conference in Lagos, an Ambassador of the Church, Dr. Gary Tonge said, "We wish to inform you that the week from July 5th to July 11th 2021 is dedicated to a series of laying-to-rest activities."

According to him, all of the activities will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV, available on GOTV, DSTV and streamed on Facebook.

JULY 6 - JULY 7 would be a Tribute Service while JULY 8 is for lying-in-state while the event would be a thanksgiving Service.

He said, "Prophet T.B. Joshua is a man of the people with global influence and we know that the eyes of the world are upon this event. In our abiding commitment to the ideal of responsible corporate citizenship, we wish to assure you that we are working hand in hand with the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Health (both at state and federal levels) to ensure that the current public health and security protocols, as well as other general guidelines and regulations of the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government, are observed throughout the duration of these events.

"Therefore, in view of the current public health realities, we wish to appeal to all those who are unable to attend to watch the broadcasts in the comfort of their homes."

In a chat with newsmen, an official of the Church, Barr. Ayodeji Olabiwonnu emphasized that the work of the Church including the humanitarian and philanthropic activities of the founder would continue.

On the controversy over the location burial, he stated that it was the collective decision of the stakeholders including members of his home town in Ondo State to bury him in Lagos.

"That was the agreement reached among all the stakeholders and everybody is happy with the decision to lay him to rest here," he said.