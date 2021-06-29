South Africa: Policeman Among Two Suspects Nabbed While Transporting Dagga

29 June 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastern Cape Police arrested two male suspects including a police officer for allegedly dealing in dagga and confiscated three bags of compressed dagga valued over R570 000.00 on Monday morning 28 June 2021 outside Jansenville. The arrest was made after police acted on information about a vehicle en route to Jansenville transporting illicit drugs.

According to the information, police were alerted to a metallic bronze Toyota Fortuner that was travelling to Jansenville allegedly transporting illicit drugs. Moments later, the vehicle which fitted the description was spotted travelling on the R75, a few kilometres outside Jansenville. The suspected vehicle was stopped and upon searching, three bags of compressed dagga were found stashed in the boot. The vehicle in which the suspects were traveling was also seized for further investigation.

Preliminary investigation further revealed that one of the suspects is a 33-year-old police Constable working at Jeppes Reef Port of Entry in Mpumalanga Province.

The arrested two suspects aged 33 and 38 are due to appear in the Jansenville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 on charges relating to dealing in dagga.

